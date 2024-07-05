Veg thali turned dearer in June, non-veg thali prices dropped month-on-month: CRISIL

NEW DELHI: The cost of a homemade vegetarian meal increased in June due to a rise in prices of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes caused by limited supply thanks to poor weather. On the other hand, the cost of a non-vegetarian meal decreased as the prices of chicken went down, as per a CRISIL report.

"On year, the cost of a representative home- cooked veg thali rose 10% in June, while that of the non-veg thali declined 4%," CRISIL MI&A Research estimates said.

The cost of the vegetarian meal rose significantly, with the prices of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes (TOP) increasing by 30%, 46%, and 59% year-on-year, mainly on account of a lower base from the previous fiscal year.

"TOP prices surged because of lower onion arrivals due to significant drop in rabi acreage, decline in yield for potato crop due to unseasonal rainfall in March, and virus infestation in tomato summer crop due to high temperatures in key growing regions of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh that tamped tomato arrivals down 35% on-year," the report added.