Veg thali turned dearer in June, non-veg thali prices dropped month-on-month: CRISIL

NEW DELHI: The cost of a homemade vegetarian meal increased in June due to a rise in prices of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes caused by limited supply thanks to poor weather. On the other hand, the cost of a non-vegetarian meal decreased as the prices of chicken went down, as per a CRISIL report.
"On year, the cost of a representative home- cooked veg thali rose 10% in June, while that of the non-veg thali declined 4%," CRISIL MI&A Research estimates said.
The cost of the vegetarian meal rose significantly, with the prices of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes (TOP) increasing by 30%, 46%, and 59% year-on-year, mainly on account of a lower base from the previous fiscal year.
"TOP prices surged because of lower onion arrivals due to significant drop in rabi acreage, decline in yield for potato crop due to unseasonal rainfall in March, and virus infestation in tomato summer crop due to high temperatures in key growing regions of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh that tamped tomato arrivals down 35% on-year," the report added.
Meanwhile, a dip in acreage, resulting in subdued arrivals, has led to a 13% on-year increase in the price of rice (accounting for 13% of the veg thali cost), while a dry spell in key kharif months impacted production of pulses (accounting for 9% of the veg thali cost), leading to a price increase of 22% year-on-year.
The reduction in the cost of the non-vegetarian meal was driven by a nearly 14% year-on-year decline in broiler prices, influenced by a strong base from the previous fiscal year, an oversupply scenario, and decreased feed costs as against the previous year.
In the current month, both the vegetarian and non-vegetarian meal costs has gone up by 6% and 4%, respectively. The increase in the vegetarian meal cost was primarily driven by higher vegetable prices, with potatoes, onions, and tomatoes seeing a surge of 9%, 15%, and 29% due to limited supply.
The cost of the non-vegetarian meal also rose due to increased vegetable prices, but a slight 1% monthly increase in broiler prices, which make up around 50% of the total non-vegetarian meal cost, prevented a larger increase.