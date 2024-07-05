Visa to Chinese technicians for non-PLI beneficiaries

NEW DELHI: The government is considering granting visas to Chinese technicians/workers for PLI sector companies, which are not eligible for production-linked incentives (PLI). It has already decided to allow Chinese nationals in India to work for companies eligible for production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes.
Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary, Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said in a media briefing that the department is also working on a streamlined visa process for these strategic sectors which do not have the PLI benefits.
“We are in the process of drawing up a similar streamlined process for non-PLI companies as well. The final decision has not been taken but we are moving in that direction and we are hopeful that it will be done,” said the DPIIT secretary.
He further said that the department has already drawn up a streamlined process for PLI beneficiaries; the government is trying to get the PLI scheme expanded to non-PLI beneficiaries, which are operating in the same strategic sectors.
“Since companies availing PLI benefits are getting a subsidy and visa relaxation, the others should also get a streamlined visa process, if not subsidy,” said that secretary.
The Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs will take the final call, Singh said. Industries have requested the government to ease the visa process for Chinese technicians and workers in India as there is a significant skill gap in the country. The government has earlier agreed to ease the visa norms for Chinese workers for sectors availing PLI benefits. Now, the government is also considering extending the relaxed Visa norms to strategic non-PLI sectors.
When asked if the government is considering the demands of any sectors for expansion of the PLI scheme, the DPIIT secretary said consultations have always been ongoing and industry demands are always there for extension of PLI. “However, we cannot announce the sectors unless the government has finalized anything on this,” he said.
On the industry demand for removal of angel tax, the secretary said that DPIIT has recommended the government for removal of the same, and it is now up to the finance ministry to consider the recommendation.
‘Not heard of Tesla since Musk’s last tweet’
The government has not heard anything from Tesla on its plans to invest in India after its promoter Elon Musk’s last tweet (in April this year). “The tweet after election is the last the government has heard from Tesla,” said the DPIIT Secretary. Musk had then tweeted: “Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India,” Musk had said in a post on X. ENS