Glean Technologies launches new office in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: California-based enterprise AI platform Glean Technologies on Friday announced the launch of its first office in India, located in Bengaluru.

The office will be the centre of operations for India, and will house finance, sales, R&D and business operations functions, Glean said.

Glean has so far raised over $350 million from top VCs that include General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed and others, and is currently valued at $2.2 billion. The platform's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is growing at 300% y-o-y.

Arvind Jain, founder and CEO at Glean Technologies, said, "Our Bengaluru office will enable us to closely collaborate with Indian enterprises, helping them unlock the full potential of their knowledge through our AI platform. Additionally, this office will serve as a crucial hub for our global operations, driving a significant portion of our international projects."

Addressing the media, the CEO also shared the vision for AI innovation in India, the capabilities of its platform, and the impact on local industries. He added that this is its biggest investment outside the US. The company plans to triple its headcount to over 450 from the current 150 by next year.

The founder also said the company is actively expanding its customer base in the APAC region, forging partnerships with leading enterprise companies, including a top Southeast Asian commercial bank, the leading ridesharing platform in the region, a global electronics and entertainment company, and a global automotive manufacturer.