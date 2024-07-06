New norms for funding infra, setting standards

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has unveiled scheme guidelines aimed at funding testing facilities, infrastructure, and institutional support to develop standards and regulatory frameworks under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

With a total budget of Rs 200 crore allocated until the financial year 2025-26, the scheme targets addressing gaps in existing testing facilities for components, technologies, and processes across the Green Hydrogen value chain. It will facilitate the establishment of new testing facilities and the enhancement of existing ones to ensure secure and efficient operations.

“The scheme aims to identify and bridge gaps in the current testing facilities for components, technologies, and processes in the Green Hydrogen value chain. It will support the creation of new testing facilities and upgrade existing ones to ensure safe and reliable operations,” stated MNRE in a statement.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), launched on January 4, 2023, with a budget of Rs 19,744 crore, aims to position India as a global hub for the production, usage, and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. This initiative is a crucial step towards India’s goal of achieving self-reliance through clean energy and will serve as a model for the global transition to clean energy.

According to government sources, the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) will serve as the Scheme Implementation Agency (SIA). NISE’s responsibilities will include developing robust quality and performance testing facilities to ensure the sustainability, safety, and high standards of Green Hydrogen (GH2) production and trade.