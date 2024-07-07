Wealth creators, dharma & Bharat

World-wide, there is talk about India’s economic growth over the past three decades. Estimates show the country could become the third-largest economy in the world by 2030 with a gross domestic product (GDP) of over 7.3 trillion USD. This is attributed to the overall improvement of labour conditions, innovation, research, a pro-entrepreneurial environment, growth of capital stock and the dedicated hard work of wealth creators in the country who contribute significantly to the economy.

This growth is a far cry from the economic-ecosystem of the country in the first few decades after its independence wherein policies were socialistic-leaning. Nationalization and inefficient handling of high-earning sectors created barriers to growth. The stringent “License Raj” regulations hindered the creation of entrepreneurship and free market competition. The 1990’s saw the liberalization of the Indian economy, an influx of investments and alleviated over 270 million people from abject poverty.

Thanks to the colonial era and the period after that, it has been ingrained in the mind of the average Indian that those who have created wealth have done it illegally or at the cost of society. This conditioning and mindset will require some serious revisiting, especially considering the “Viksit Bharat” vision, which plans to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. With such a grand scheme, it is important that society supports the growing, aspirational, and young middle class which is a key ingredient in India’s 2047 plan. It’s time to see beyond the capitalism vs socialism models; a mixed economic model with the state playing the role of an enabler and encouraging businesses works for Bharat.