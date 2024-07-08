Money matters: Why investors should be fearful now

There are concerns across the board. As share prices soar to record highs each trading day, even the chief justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, felt it necessary to alert regulators in a public speech. He advised the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Securities Appellate Tribunal, the appeals court for Sebi orders, to ensure the backbone is stable.

Market pundits have put out innumerable reasons for markets to surge. However, legendary American investor Warren Buffett’s strategy of being ‘fearful’ when others are greedy makes more sense. He said that when others are greedy, you must exercise caution; when others are fearful, you should be greedy.

In financial markets that move rapidly during a single day, it is hard to pick the point at which one can start getting fearful and start selling shares at market highs. The idea is not to sell everything in your portfolio. It is to increase the cash component in your portfolio by selling securities that have already reached your target or have given you multi-fold profits.

Since prices in the financial markets are driven by greed and fear, it is impossible to take a contrarian view easily. There are too many reasons to buy more or stay invested. Despite record high levels, the Nifty index is not the best-performing benchmark in the world in 2024. US stocks and gold prices have done even better in the US dollar terms.

In India, the new coalition government promises more of the same policies. That is reflected in the critical ministries given to the same ministers as the previous government. Financial markets will await the outcome of the Budget 2024 on 23 July.