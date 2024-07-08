Tariff hike complies with regulatory framework: Department of Telecommunications

NEW DELHI: A day after the Congress party criticised the government over the tariff hike by telecom service providers (TSPs), the Ministry of Communication defended the increase, mentioning that the hike complies with the prescribed regulatory framework.

In a press statement issued in response to the Congress party’s claims that consumers would face an additional burden of Rs 34,824 crore due to the tariff hike, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) clarified that telecom service providers (TSPs) have raised mobile service prices after more than two years.

“In last 2 years, some of the TSPs have invested heavily in rolling out the 5G services across the country. This has resulted in a significant increase in median mobile speed to the level of 100 Mbps and a jump in India’s international rank from 111, in October 2022, to 15 today,” DoT said. All three major private telecom service providers — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Limited — have announced tariff hikes ranging from 10% to 25% last week.

The last such hike occurred in November 2021. This time, Reliance Jio led with a tariff increase of 12-25%, followed by Airtel with hikes ranging from 11% to 21% across its prepaid and postpaid plans. Vodafone Idea (Vi) also increased tariffs by 10-23%.