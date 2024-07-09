Godrej Agrovet’s Samadhan Centre in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: In a bid to help farmers make informed decisions about venturing into oil palm cultivation and enhancing their yields, Godrej Agrovet’s (GAVL) Oil Palm Plantation business launched its first Samadhan Centre in Thanjavur.

Godrej is setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for its FMCG business in Tamil Nadu, as per industries minister TRB Rajaa. “The samadhan facility exemplifies the government’s commitment to bringing food processing units to the agriculturally rich Delta districts of Tamil Nadu. We are excited to announce that many more such units will be established soon,” said Rajaa who was present on the occasion.

Following the introduction of the National Mission on Edible Oil - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) in August 2021, Godrej Agrovet, a diversified agri-business company and a pioneer in Oil Palm sector in India, aims to expand oil palm plantations by an additional 60,000 hectares till 2027.

To support the long-term sustainable development of the sector in India, the company launched a one-stop solution centre, Samadhan, last year. Each Samadhan centre intends to support planting of 2,000 hectares of oil palm by leveraging state-of-the-art agricultural practices and providing specialised guidance from industry experts.The company’s partnership with the State Bank of India would support Oil Palm Plantation farmers during the gestation period.

Rajaa said that Godrej Agrovet will empower farmers by leveraging their expertise to improve their income and agricultural practices. “In addition to this, Godrej is setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for its FMCG business in Tamil Nadu. Their decision to open yet another facility reinforces their trust in the robust business ecosystem and progressive governance of our state. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the prosperity of our farmers and driving the overall development of the Delta region,” the minister said.