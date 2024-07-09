Luxury vehicle sales on the rise: Mercedes-Benz sold 9,262 units in H1CY24

NEW DELHI: Even as overall passenger vehicle sales are facing a challenging time, luxury car sales are on the rise.

Aided by growing class of high disposable income consumers, India’s top two players in this segment registered their best-ever first-half-year sales in calendar year 2024.

Leading luxury car seller Mercedes-Benz on Monday announced that it retailed a record 9262 units in the January-June 2024 period, registering a 9% YoY growth.

“New and updated products, elevated customer experience at retail and ease of ownership, combined with positive customer sentiments; boosted our best-ever H1 sales performance. With some of the most awaited products lined up for the upcoming festive season, we expect the remaining quarters to continue the forecasted growth,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

For Mercedes, the SUV segment continued to top customer preference with 55% penetration to overall sales. It also witnessed robust demand for its top-end vehicle portfolio with Maybach range growing the highest at 108% in H1 2024.

BMW had recently reported a strong performance in the first half of 2024 (January – June). BMW Group India delivered 7,098 cars (BMW and MINI), up 21% year-on-year, in the country and 3,614 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad). BMW sold 6,734 units and MINI 364 units.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “In 2024, BMW Group India is making great strides in implementing its strategy by achieving new heights in business performance and customer delight. The strong affinity for our vehicles is driven by our competitive edge in exclusive mobility paired with unmistakable driving pleasure and best-in-class innovations.” Audi retailed 1,431 vehicles in this year’s second quarter (Q2) that ended in June, a 37% growth over the preceding three months.