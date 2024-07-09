Tata Realty gets Rs 825 crore loan from IFC

CHENNAI: Tata Realty has secured Rs 825 crore loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is earmarked for the strategic refinancing of Ramanujan Intellion Park in Chennai, a landmark development in sustainable real estate.

As the country’s first and largest IFC EDGE Zero Carbon certified asset, the Park’s design and operational strategies reduce its carbon footprint.

It has achieved a full reduction of emissions through renewables or carbon off-sets. Located on Old Mahabalipuram Road (IT Expressway) in Taramani, Chennai, the 25.27 acre park encompasses both a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) processing area and a non-processing zone.

The park hosts between 40,000 to 60,000 professionals across its six buildings.

Additionally, the park includes the Taj Wellington Mews Hotel, a facility entirely managed by women, enhancing service quality and championing gender equality and empowerment in the hospitality industry, a release stated