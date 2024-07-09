Xiaomi eyes 70 crore device shipments by 2034 in India

BENGALURU: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has set a target of shipping 70 crore devices across categories in India.

Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, said in an event in Bengaluru, "We are committed to delivering cool tech products that resonate deeply with our users. We are excited to embark on the next decade of pushing boundaries, fostering creativity, and setting new benchmarks in the tech industry."

As Xiaomi is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the country, it unveiled the Redmi 13 5G, wireless headphones, power banks, and smart robot vacuum cleaner on Tuesday. Since 2014, Xiaomi has shipped 35 crore Xiaomi devices in India.

"Last year, our 5G devices saw tremendous success, and this year, we are excited to accelerate the adoption of 5G with the launch of the Redmi 13 5G smartphone, ushering in a new era of connectivity and innovation. Alongside this, we are also introducing a range of connected ecosystem products—the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, Redmi Buds 5C, and Power Banks—aimed at further enriching user lifestyles," Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said.

Xiaomi said the Redmi 13 5G boasts the segment's largest display with a 17.2 cm (6.79) FHD+ Adaptive Sync display. Making its India debut is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor. The Redmi 13 5G comes equipped with a 5030mAh battery that supports 1000 charge cycles and includes a 33W fast charger in the box that charges the phone to 50% in under 30 minutes.

Redmi 13 5G's 6GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 12,999. For those looking for higher specifications, the 8GB + 128GB variant will be priced at Rs 14,499.