Accenture expands silicon design capabilities with acquisition of Cientra

BENGALURU: Two days after acquiring Bengaluru-based Excelmax Technologies, Accenture on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Cientra, a silicon design and engineering services company, which offers custom silicon solutions for global clients.

“Everything from data centre expansion to cloud computing, wireless technologies, edge computing and the proliferation of AI, are driving demand for next-generation silicon products,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive of technology at Accenture.

“Our acquisition of Cientra is our latest move to expand our silicon design and engineering capabilities and it underscores our commitment to helping our clients maximise value and reinvent themselves in this space," he added.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.