Apple likely to resume its plans to manufacture iPads in India

NEW DELHI: American tech giant Apple is likely to resume its plans to manufacture iPads in India. According to a recent report, the iPhone maker is encouraged by the Indian government's push to attract more supply chains into the country.

The report, citing sources, said that Apple may soon start the process of searching for a manufacturing partner. Earlier an attempt to partner with China’s BYD for iPad production in India was hindered by government restrictions due to geopolitical concerns. BYD was on the verge of setting up an iPad factory in India, but clearance issues arose. The situation has changed significantly since.

"We are now working to help Apple expand further and achieve substantial growth over the next two to three years,” a senior government official said.

In 2023, Apple shifted its iPad product development focus to Vietnam with BYD after facing difficulties obtaining approvals for iPad manufacturing operations in India.

The government also aims to encourage Apple to explore opportunities for manufacturing laptops and desktops in India in the coming years. The official mentioned that Apple has ambitious plans for India over the next two to three years, including building an alternate supply chain and attracting more partners to the country while deepening relationships with existing ones.

Apple has been significantly increasing local production of its flagship iPhone devices in India through partnerships with Foxconn and Tata Electronics. Tata, which acquired Wistron’s operations, is in the process of acquiring Pegatron’s India operations, including an iPhone manufacturing plant near Chennai and another under-construction unit.

Apple aims to expand its production base in the country, targeting to manufacture a quarter of all its iPhones in India over the next 3-4 years, up from the current 14 per cent of its total iPhone production.