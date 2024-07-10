Flipkart expands digital services with new recharge and bill payment options

BENGALURU: Homegrown e-commerce firm Flipkart has launched five new recharge and bill payment categories that include Fastag, DTH recharges, landline, broadband, and mobile postpaid bill payments on its app.

The e-commerce firm has also partnered with payment solutions company BillDesk to help integrate the new services with the Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS), developed by the National Payments Corporation of India.

With the launch of these new categories, customers can make their bill and recharge payments while shopping on the platform.