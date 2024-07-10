Flipkart expands digital services with new recharge and bill payment options

BENGALURU: Homegrown e-commerce firm Flipkart has launched five new recharge and bill payment categories that include Fastag, DTH recharges, landline, broadband, and mobile postpaid bill payments on its app.
The e-commerce firm has also partnered with payment solutions company BillDesk to help integrate the new services with the Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS), developed by the National Payments Corporation of India.
With the launch of these new categories, customers can make their bill and recharge payments while shopping on the platform.
In FY2024, BBPS processed approximately 1.3 billion transactions across India, a number expected to grow to over 3 billion by 2026.
With over 20 bill categories and over 21,000 billers active in the BBPS ecosystem, more than 70% of bill payments are now conducted electronically. With the launch of new categories, Flipkart has opened more avenues for customers to pay their bills electronically while tapping into the growing demand in this space.
Gaurav Arora, Vice President of Payments and SuperCoins at Flipkart, said, "With a rapid surge in the digital payments industry, customers are increasingly opting for electronic mode for paying their bills. We have diversified our selection of services in-line with Flipkart’s vision to simplify the digital payments journey for customers and further the government’s vision of a cashless economy."
Ajay Kaushal, Co-Founder and Director, BillDesk, said, “We are thrilled to extend BBPS services to Flipkart, our longstanding partner. This strategic expansion allows Flipkart customers to experience seamless bill payments, receive timely notifications, and check amounts due across their preferred billers, leveraging BBPS capabilities."
Recently, Flipkart, which has over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers, launched its UPI service.