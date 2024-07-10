Mutual Funds add Rs 2.3 lakh crore on market rally in June

MUMBAI: Driven by the continuous inflows in to equity funds, especially through SIPs route, overall assets under management (AUM) of mutual fund industry crossed the Rs 60 lakh crore (Rs 60 trillion) milestone and touched Rs 61.16 trillion in June, over Rs 58.91 trillion in the previous month, on the back of a record 7% rally in the equity market.
As per the industry lobby Association of Mutual Funds (Amfi), this is for the first time that the AUM has risen past the Rs 60-trillion mark and was led by the inflows via systematic investment plans rose to Rs 21,262 crore in the reporting month as against Rs 20,904 crore in April, thus crossing for the first time Rs 20,000-crore landmark first.
Equity fund inflows have gone up 83.42% to a record high of Rs 34,697 crore in May. Of the total AUM retail AUM at Rs 36,32,226 crore for June with an average AUM of Rs 35,69,980 crore. Mutual fund folios are at all-time high at 19,10,47,118 in June, of which retail folios (equity, hybrid and solution oriented schemes) at an all-time high at 15,32,56,488 for the month as against 14,89,54,824 in May.
June marks 40 months of positive equity inflows, starting from March 2021. Growth equity fund inflows for June was Rs 40,608.19 crore. New SIPs registered in June stood at 55,12,962 and the SIP AUM rose to the highest to Rs 12,43,791.71 crore as against Rs 11,52,801 crore for May. This had SIP contribution rising to all-time high of Rs 21,262.22 crore from Rs 20,904.37 crore in May. The number of SIP accounts stood at the highest ever at 8,98,66,962 in June compared to 8,75,89,485 in May.
Inflows into equity funds rose 17% to Rs 40,608.19 crore in June, a fresh high. The net inflow into equity funds had surged 83.42% to a record high of Rs 34,697 crore a month ago.
Despite the optimism over a flooding of dollars into the country after the government bond inclusion into JP Morgan bond index from June 28, debt MF saw net outflows of `1,07,357.62 crore during the month and the Amfi chief executive Venkat Nageswar Chalasani dismissed outflow as seasonal typical of every quarter ending.