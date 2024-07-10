Mutual Funds add Rs 2.3 lakh crore on market rally in June

MUMBAI: Driven by the continuous inflows in to equity funds, especially through SIPs route, overall assets under management (AUM) of mutual fund industry crossed the Rs 60 lakh crore (Rs 60 trillion) milestone and touched Rs 61.16 trillion in June, over Rs 58.91 trillion in the previous month, on the back of a record 7% rally in the equity market.

As per the industry lobby Association of Mutual Funds (Amfi), this is for the first time that the AUM has risen past the Rs 60-trillion mark and was led by the inflows via systematic investment plans rose to Rs 21,262 crore in the reporting month as against Rs 20,904 crore in April, thus crossing for the first time Rs 20,000-crore landmark first.

Equity fund inflows have gone up 83.42% to a record high of Rs 34,697 crore in May. Of the total AUM retail AUM at Rs 36,32,226 crore for June with an average AUM of Rs 35,69,980 crore. Mutual fund folios are at all-time high at 19,10,47,118 in June, of which retail folios (equity, hybrid and solution oriented schemes) at an all-time high at 15,32,56,488 for the month as against 14,89,54,824 in May.