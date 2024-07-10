RBI red-flags use of internal accounts for frauds, loan evergreening

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has red-flagged the tens of thousands of internal or ‘fake’ accounts that some banks are using for frauds and evergreening of dud accounts.

“One area that has come into sharper focus in the past couple of years is the control and management of internal accounts. We have found some banks having lakhs of such accounts with apparently no valid reason,” the deputy governor Swaminathan J told the chief financial officers and statutory auditors of banks and other financial institutions.

The meeting, also addressed by another deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao, was a part of a conference on statutory auditors and chief financial officers of commercial banks and other financial institutions. The meeting was also attended by over 300 CFOs and auditors apart from Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, the chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority and Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, the president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

“Some of these accounts are also used as a conduit for certain fraudulent transactions and evergreening of loan accounts. Internal accounts are high risk in nature on account of their potential for misuse,” Swaminathan said while asking CFOs to rationalise those accounts and bring them down to the essential minimum.

It can be noted that internal accounts are not meant for customers or external transactions instead they are for internal purposes and are opened for operational efficiency.

“Since internal accounts are high risk in nature on account of its potential for misuse, I request CFOs to have them rationalised completely, bring them down to the essential minimum and exercise greater control through periodical reconciliation and a proper reporting to the audit committee,” he said.

He also urged CFOs to invest in technology and data analytics to empower themselves and to provide more accurate and real-time financial insights. This not only aids in strategic decision-making but also enhances the ability to respond swiftly to any issues identified during audits or supervisory reviews.

He also said banks should exercise greater control through periodical reconciliation and proper reporting to the audit committee of the board.

Last week governor Shaktikanta Das, during his interaction with bank chiefs, had raised the issue of mule accounts (illegal accounts) and asked them to curb digital frauds.