Tata, Mahindra announce steep discounts on SUVs

NEW DELHI: In its effort to boost sales amid lacking fresh demand, Tata Motors has reduced the price of its popular SUVs -- Harrier and Safari -- to give benefits up to Rs 1.4 lakh. This comes after the homegrown auto major had reduced prices of its Nexon SUV by Rs 1 lakh last month.

“We have revised the starting prices of our flagship SUVs, the Harrier (Rs 14.99 lakh) and the Safari (Rs 15.49) and have extended benefits up to Rs 1.4 lakh on popular SUV variants. With regards to electric vehicles, never before seen benefits on the Nexon.ev (up to Rs 1.3 lakh), have made it the most accessible it has ever been,” said Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

Srivatsa added that the Punch.ev too is being offered with a benefit of up to Rs 30,000 and the 7 in 7 celebration of the 7 lakh Nexons on road continues on popular demand. Tata Motors said it has introduced the offer as it is celebrating a historic milestone with over 2 million SUVs on Indian roads.

Besides Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra has also temporarily reduced prices for the top-end AX7 trims of the XUV700 by more than Rs 2 lakh. Mahindra said the prices have been reduced on the occasion of the SUV completing its third year in the market.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh and goes up Rs 24.99 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The special prices are only applicable for a four-month period, said the automaker.

Market experts have attributed steep price cuts and heavy discounts offered by many carmakers to a lack of fresh demand. For example, Tata Motors’ June sales fell by 8% to 43,524 units.