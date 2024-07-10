Xiaomi to double device shipments in India to over 700 million in 10 years

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi aims to double its device shipments in India to over 700 million over the next ten years, said President Muralikrishnan B.

While speaking on the 10th anniversary of Xiaomi operations in India, Muralikrishnan said the company has shipped 250 million smartphones in the last 10 years, and a total of 350 million units across all product categories. Xiaomi started its operations in India in 2014 and has completed a successful decade in the country.

The company is actively scaling up smartphone production and assembly within India. Muralikrishnan, Xiaomi’s India head, stated that they aim to locally source 55% of the non-semiconductor parts for smartphones within next two years.

“In the past decade of Xiaomi’s presence in India from 2014 to 2024, we have shipped 250 million smartphones and 350 million devices overall. Looking ahead to the next decade, we aim to double our shipment to 700 million devices in India,” said Muralikrishnan.

Xiaomi has established partnerships with Dixon Technologies, Foxconn, Optiemus, BYD, among others, for manufacturing devices locally. However, one of the major challenges for electronic product manufacturing in India remains achieving higher local value addition due to absence of electronic components domestically. To mark its decade milestone, Xiaomi launched new products including Redmi Buds 5C wireless earphones, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, and two power banks.