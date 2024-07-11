Airtel’s high-speed Wi-Fi now available in more than 1,200 cities: CEO Gopal Vittal

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider, announced that consumers can now access its high-speed Wi-Fi in over 1,200 cities. Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal, in a letter to consumers, mentioned that those who were previously unable to access high-speed internet will now have the opportunity to do so.

“While Airtel Wi-Fi has historically had limited availability, Airtel has worked towards solving this problem and now we have high speed Wi-Fi available at present in 1200+ cities. This means that those of you who were unable to access high-speed internet will now be able to do so. As a mark of this capability, we have now chosen to offer you even more value here,” said Vittal.

Discussing the importance of high-speed internet, Vittal emphasized that Wi-Fi has become an integral part of our daily lives, shaping how we work, learn and entertain ourselves at home. High-speed internet is now essential for smart devices, studying and working.

“This content delivered through Airtel Wi-Fi will give you access to 22+ OTTs and 350+ TV channels 2. In addition, to signal our gratitude to you, every time you choose to add a new Airtel service - Mobile, Content or Wi-Fi we will offer extra value over and above your basic plan,” said Vittal.

Bharti Airtel has nearly 495 million subscribers. Vittal also invited suggestions from customers to further improve Airtel’s services. “As always, I look forward to hearing from you and implementing any suggestions you may have to make our services even better suited to your needs,” he added.