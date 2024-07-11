Analog Devices aims to tap electric vehicle market

BENGALURU: US-based semiconductor company Analog Devices, which has one of the largest R&D centres in Bengaluru, sees huge growth opportunities in the Indian market, and aims to tap the fastest growing market.

The company, which has a presence in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, will open a new centre in Hyderabad soon.

“India is one of the fastest growing market opportunities for us. In the last eight months, we increased our headcount by 30% and that clearly shows our focus,” Vivek Tyagi, MD- Field Sales, Analog Devices India (ADI), said. It employs about 1,500 people in India, and of the total about 1,200 are engineers.

Speaking about the opportunities in the electric vehicle market, Tyagi said though electric four-wheeler segment in India is small, two-wheeler is an important market.

“In India, if you see two-wheeler sales, more than 10% sold are electric, and according to the industry forecast, roughly 50% of two-wheelers sold will be electric by 2030. Electrification is a clear trend in the world and electric cars consume more semiconductors compared to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles,” he said.

Talking about semiconductors, he said, “If you see different pillars of industry that will contribute to the country’s GDP of $5 trillion, electronic systems is roughly $300 billion.” Tyagi also spoke about the wireless battery management system (BMS) and how the company is focused on technological innovation.

Analog Devices shipped its first wired BMS in 2009 and shipped its first wireless BMS in 2021. Of many benefits, scalability is one of the benefits with wireless BMS.

Srinivas Prasad, senior director, India Site Head, Analog Devices India, said the company is looking at India as a holistic one and they will continue to invest in assets, sales and infra. Analog Devices’ annual revenue in 2023 stood at $12.3 billion, and the company is making use of Artificial Intelligence.