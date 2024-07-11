India emerges as top realty market in Asia with 36 billion-dollar companies: Report

MUMBAI: The deepening crisis in the Chinese realty market has seen India overtaking the northern neighbor in terms of the number of billion-dollar real estate companies with 36 in 2024, which is six more than in the Middle Kingdom that had 100 of them, before the crisis.

This led to the country becoming the top realty market in Asia, a remarkable growth from just seven such companies six years ago, according to the 2024 Hurun India Real Estate 100 report released here Thursday.

Topping the list, prepared in association with luxe sanitaryware brand Grohe, is DLF, valued at Rs 2 trillion, followed by Macrotech Developers at Rs 1.4 trillion, and Indian Hotels Company, the Tata firm owns and runs the Taj group of hotels, at Rs 79,150 crore. This list has been extended to include hospitality and shared workspaces too, Hurun said.

The number of billion-dollar listed companies in mainland China plummeted from 100 to just 30 after the infamous busting of the real estate bubble marked by the bankruptcy of its largest developer Evergrande last year.

Similarly, in the Hurun China 500, which requires a minimum valuation of $3 billion, the count has sharply plunged from 50 to merely 10 this year.

Anas Rahman Junaid, the founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, said an impressive 86 per cent of the companies in the 2024 list saw their value increase, collectively adding Rs 6.2 trillion, showcasing the robust growth and dynamic recovery of this sector since the pandemic.