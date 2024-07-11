IT co Accenture acquires Cientra to expand silicon design capabilities

BENGALURU: Two days after acquiring Bengaluru-based Excelmax Technologies, Accenture on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Cientra, a silicon design and engineering services company, which offers custom silicon solutions for global clients.

“Everything from data centre expansion to cloud computing, wireless technologies, edge computing and the proliferation of AI, are driving demand for next-generation silicon products,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive—Technology at Accenture.

“Our acquisition of Cientra is our latest move to expand our silicon design and engineering capabilities and it underscores our commitment to helping our clients maximize value and reinvent themselves in this space,” he added.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Founded in 2015, Cientra is headquartered in the US, and has offices in Frankfurt, Germany as well as in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

The company brings consulting expertise in embedded IoT and application-specific integrated circuit design and verification capabilities, which augments Accenture’s silicon design experience and further enhances its ability to help clients accelerate semiconductor innovation required to support growing data computing needs.

Cientra has deep experience in engineering, development and testing across hardware, software and networks, in the automotive, telecommunications and high-tech industries, Accenture said.

Cientra brings about 530 experienced engineers and practitioners to Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centers in India.