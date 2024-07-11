TCS Q1 net profit up by 9% y-o-y at Rs 12,040 crore

BENGALURU: The country's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported an 8.7% increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 12,040 crore, compared to Rs 11,074 in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations for Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 62,613 crore, a 5.4% increase y-o-y compared to Rs 59,381 crore. TCS' Operating Margin for the quarter stood at 24.7%, an expansion of 1.5% Y-o-Y.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said, “We are continuing to expand our client relationships, create new capabilities in emerging technologies and invest in innovation, including a new AI-focused TCS PacePort in France, IoT lab in the US and expanding our delivery centres in Latin America, Canada and Europe.”