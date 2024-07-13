Crisil sees two rate cuts in H2, revises down growth to 6.8 per cent

MUMBAI: Even as it expects two rate cuts in the second half, rating agency Crisil has revised down its growth forecast to 6.8 per cent for this fiscal as it sees the high interest rate cooling off the urban demand, along with services growth thus offsetting the rural pick-up on one hand and moderate fiscal support due to a lower fiscal deficit target weakening the overall growth.

The forecast is sharply lower than the Reserve Bank’s assessment of GDP this fiscal at 7.2 per cent, which is in fact 20 bps more than the April forecast of the central bank, when revised the same in the June review after FY24 GDP surprised on the upside with an 8.2 per cent reading. Meanwhile, the earlier forecast was at 7 per cent.

Even though retail inflation jumped 5.1 per cent in June to a four-month high, due to a 9.8 per cent spike in food prices, the agency expects the price index to average at 4.5 per cent for the full year.

“Though the urban economy continues to be supported by robust credit growth, it is likely to cool off as rate hikes bite and services slow. Also, moderating fiscal support can cap growth, as the Centre reduces its fiscal deficit. The upcoming Budget will be watched for its nature of support to the economy.

Therefore, overall, we expect the economic growth to moderate to 6.8 percent this fiscal from the larger than forecast 8.2 percent in the previous year,” Dharmakirti Joshi, the chief economist at Crisil Ratings said in a note after the inflation surprised on the downside and industrial production did the same on the upside.

While ruling out any rate cut in the forthcoming August review, he expects the RBI to deliver two rates cuts in the second half.