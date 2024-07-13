EY launches ESOP tool to streamline stock incentive management

MUMBAI: EY, a leading financial firm, has made a tool called EY ESOP Administration Tool to help businesses manage stock option plans for their employees easily, it said in a release.

The tool makes it simple for companies to handle things like employee stock options, employee stock appreciation rights plans and employee stock purchase plans.

Shalini Jain, partner and ESOP Solution lead, People Advisory Services - Tax, EY India, said, "The EY ESOP Administration Tool serves as a comprehensive solution that not only streamlines ESOP management processes but also ensures compliance, transparency, and accountability throughout the ESOP lifecycle. By leveraging its array of features, businesses can effectively navigate the complexities of ESOP administration while empowering participants and fostering organizational growth."

Stock option plans give employees a stake in the company, which can motivate them to work better and stay longer. In India, it can be hard for companies to understand and follow all the rules related to stock option plans.

As per the release, the EY tool is designed to make this process easier by automating tasks, ensuring accuracy, and helping with compliance. It also provides reports and analytics to help businesses make better decisions.

Compliance involves juggling various regulations spanning securities laws, taxation and governance and accounting standards. This challenge is particularly pronounced for startups and smaller firms with limited resources and expertise.

Tax implications further complicate matters, varying based on the tax regime adopted by the employee, the ESOP structure and timing of stock option exercises.

"In addition, with growth and churn in their employee base, companies face increasingly complex ESOP calculations, draining HR and finance resources. The EY ESOP Administration Tool is equipped with a suite of features tailored to streamline ESOP management for businesses and overcome current challenges," said the release.

"With robust security features and scalable solutions, businesses can safeguard sensitive data and seamlessly adapt to evolving needs while benefiting from unmatched support offered by a dedicated team of experts, ensuring a smooth and seamless ESOP administration experience," said Jain.