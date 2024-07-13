HCL Q1 profit rises 20% to Rs 4,257 cr

BENGALURU: HCL Tech’s June quarter performance beat Street estimates as the IT services firm posted a 20% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,257 crore compared to Rs 3,534 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations in the first quarter was Rs 28,057 crore, up 6.7% compared to Rs 26,296 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company retained its constant currency (CC) revenue growth guidance between 3% and 5% in FY25 and EBIT margin is expected to be between 18% and 19%.