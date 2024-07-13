Marut aims to create 500 drone entrepreneurs

CHENNAI: In a bid to expand its dealer network in Tamil Nadu and educate farmers by training them in drone operation, Marut Drones is aiming to create 500 drone entrepreneurs by 2024-end.

With approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for manufacturing small and medium drones, this initiative is expected to attract youngsters to pursue agriculture as a profession and become drone operators. The company claims by using drones for spraying fertilisers, farmers can potentially earn up to Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 per month.

Marut Drones is collaborating with Annamalai University to provide drone training. Adoption of drone technology among small-scale farmers will not only help in precision-spraying, but also reduce water and fertiliser application by 70%.