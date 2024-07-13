Retail inflation at 4-month high, industrial output up

A quick analysis of the retail inflation data showed that the spike in June was largely due to a 14% month-on-month surge in vegetable prices, which clocked a 29.3% year-on-year growth. The prices of pulses surged 16.1% in June from a year ago. “Inflation for sub-groups — eggs, spices, meat & fish and pulses & products — decreased as compared to May 2024,” said a government release.

The Reserve Bank of India, which has the legal mandate to control inflation, has time and again expressed its discomfort with high food prices. In the previous month, food inflation was 8.7%, even as overall inflation had dropped to a 12-month low.

The data released by the National Statistical Office showed that rural inflation is higher at 5.66% urban inflation which came in at 4.39%. On the other hand, food inflation is higher in urban areas than in rural areas, the data showed.