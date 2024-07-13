Scindia to meet advisory groups next week

NEW DELHI: Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is scheduled to meet six advisory groups next week to seek feedback on the telecommunications industry.

The meetings will be attended by some of the prominent figures including Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal, Apple India MD for Regulations Virat Bhatia, Jio’s Ravi Gandhi, HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry , among others. According to a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) official, on July 15, the minister will engage with the Satellite Communication Ecosystem and Telecom Electronic Ecosystem groups.

On July 16, he will meet with telecom sector OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), internet service providers, infra providers, telecom service providers, academicians, and R&D experts in the telecommunications sector, and will hold discussions with McKinsey.

The goal of these meetings is to gather industry insights on current challenges and identify opportunities for accelerating sector growth. DoT has established six committees aimed at enhancing the telecommunications sector.

Panel members are likely to share their perspectives, goals, and targets, with anticipated discussions covering issues such as the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) levy, licence fee reductions, zero customs duty, and strategies for boosting telecom equipment exports.