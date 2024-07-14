Almost reached pre-pandemic levels on work from office, will soon stop tracking the number: TCS

MUMBAI: The country's largest IT services exporter TCS has reached pre-pandemic levels on the percentage of employees working from offices, a top official has said.

Admitting that it took longer than expected, the Tata Group company's chief of human resources Milind Lakkad said the levels have been achieved after 18 months of "hard" efforts.

"We actually have come to the point where we believe we are coming back to almost the same levels as we were pre-pandemic times," Lakkad told PTI.

Stating that "it is kind of a business as usual" for the company employing over 6 lakh people, Lakkad said TCS will not track this metric as much in the next couple of quarters.

The number of employees working from offices for five days a week is higher than the 70 per cent it had previously announced, he said, without giving a figure.

It can be noted that the pandemic-induced lockdowns resulted in the entire IT industry's staff delivering work from their homes, but companies, who look at working from offices as more virtuous because of the team building, mentoring, culture deepening aspects, have struggled to get them back to workplaces.