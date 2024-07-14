Why India's godmen thrive despite scandals, crimes

Why is the state pussy-footing when godmen are drumming up hundreds of crores in shady businesses, and are proven sexual predators? Why does it take a tragedy like Hathras to bring the dusty issue back on the table?

‘Bhole Baba’, formerly Constable Suraj Pal Singh, was the organizer of a ‘Satsang’ at Hathras where a stampede ensued and killed off 121. He wears white suits and designer sunglasses and has a wide following among Dalit women in UP. The state government has suspended half a dozen local officers but Bhole Baba, holed up in his Mainpuri Ashram, remains free.

Not even an F.I.R. against him! Shouldn’t the chief of the religious order take the hit for overcrowding and neglecting security precautions? The Special Investigation Team (SIT) does not think so. In its report it has said it was “the organizers’ fault and negligence by the Police and administration.” Justifying the whitewash, they fear arresting ‘Bhole Baba’ could become a ‘law and order’ problem.

In the case of Baba Ramdev, the battle to stop the marketing of suspect drugs has going on for years. It is only after an angry Supreme Court cried halt that 14 black-listed products have been taken off the shelves by the Baba’s company, Patanjali Ayurved. These included eyedrops that claimed a cure for glaucoma and cataract, and ‘Coronil’, advertised as the answer to the Covid-19 virus.

This free run to Patanjali for over a decade was only possible as the Union Ministry of Ayush – the monitoring authority – turned a blind eye to the violations.