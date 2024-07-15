BluSmart raises Rs 200 crore from MS Dhoni Family Office, others

BENGALURU: EV ride-hailing service provider BluSmart has raised about Rs 200 crore ($24 million) in a pre-Series B funding round that saw participation from MS Dhoni Family Office, ResponsAbility Investment and Sumant Sinha (global leader in the Renewable Energy sector), among others.

This fundraising round will support the company in expanding its operations and building EV charging infrastructure and assets across the country.

Founded in 2019, BluSmart operates in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru and made its international foray with the launch in Dubai in June 2024 as a premium all-electric limousine service.

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni Family Office) in a statement said, “Investing in BluSmart’s sustainable business model is not just about supporting a company; it's about being part of a movement that shapes the future of mobility."

The company operates 50 EV charging hubs spread across 2 million sq feet. It has recently crossed Rs 550 crore ARR ($65 million Annual Revenue Run-rate).