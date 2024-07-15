Tagging fraud accounts: RBI issues matter circular, includes SC directions

MUMBAI: Following the March 2023 Supreme Court judgment on classifying an account/borrower as fraud, the Reserve Bank has incorporated certain changes to ensure “natural justice to the borrower” and has issued a new master circular detailing the essential measures to that all lenders--commercial banks, non-banks, housing financiers and all cooperative banks --have to adhere to before classifying fraud accounts.

In an order on March 27, 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the petition that sought natural justice and directed the banks to give time and offer detailed explanation the borrower and also asked the Reserve Bank to issue new directions towards the same.

In a clarificatory order on May 12, 2023 (after SBI sought some changes on the March order), the court led by the chief justice D Y Chandrachud had said, "the March 27 order did not ask a lender to accord personal hearing to the defaulter borrower. Rather we had said that they should be given adequate notice and an opportunity to make a representation."

The central bank said the latest master circular has been prepared after a comprehensive review of earlier master directions which had laid down the essential measures that a lender’s board must adhere to, before classifying persons/entities as fraud.

The monetary authority said the new master circulars on fraud risk management are aimed at strengthening the internal audit and controls of the boards, and also seeks the use of data analytics in fraud detection.

The new master circulars now mandate a board-approved policy to lay down roles and responsibilities of the board and senior management, when it comes to fraud risk management.

"The master directions now expressly require that all the regulated entities shall ensure compliance with the principles of natural justice in a time-bound manner before classifying persons/entities as fraud, duly taking into account the March 2023 Supreme Court judgment in the matter of State Bank of India & others vs Rajesh Agarwal & others," the circular said.

All regulated entities will now have to issue a detailed show cause notice to the persons, entities and its promoters/whole-time and executive directors against whom allegation of fraud is being examined, as per the revised rules. The show cause notice would have to provide complete details of transactions/actions/events on the basis of which declaration and reporting of a fraud is being contemplated.

"A reasonable time of not less than 21 days shall be provided to the persons/entities on whom the show cause notice was served to respond to the said show cause notice," RBI said.