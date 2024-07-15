Yali Capital rolls out Rs 810 crore deep tech venture fund

BENGALURU: Yali Capital on Monday announced the launch of its Rs 810 crore (including a Rs 310 crore greenshoe option) venture fund.

The fund, co-founded by Ganapathy Subramaniam (Gani), former CEO of Cosmic Circuits, and Mathew Cyriac, Executive Chairman of Florintree, will support early-stage deep tech startups in India, Yali Capital said at an event in Bengaluru.

It aims to invest in innovative areas such as chip design, robotics, genomics, smart manufacturing, aerospace, AI and other such sectors with deep tech as its base.

“We believe India is inherently strong in deep tech. As a country, we have 40 years of high-quality chip design experience. India is also very strong in robotics and is now gaining ground in genomics, smart manufacturing, etc. Yali’s limited partners consist of top tech executives from India and the USA and with our collective experience, we believe we can lay a strong foundation for deep tech companies from India," said Ganapathy Subramaniam, Founding Managing Partner of Yali Capital.