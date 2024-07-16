AWS to support TN Tech Hub to launch Gen-AI start-up program

CHENNAI: Amazon Web Services (AWS) will support Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) Hub to launch a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up hub program, which will provide mentorship to founders emerging from incubation programs of engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University.

AWS said the program will enable start-ups to collaborate with the industry to build public sector-focused solutions using generative AI, and will solicit and shortlist start-ups building solutions for government, healthcare, education, and non-profit sectors in the AI, generative AI, and deep-tech space.

“This collaboration with AWS gives start-up founders access to mentorship, resources, and a community for development of citizen-driven generative AI solutions. Collaborating with a global tech leader like AWS gives us access to the latest technology, innovation methodologies, and best practices, and enables start-ups to jumpstart their innovation and growth journey with subject-matter expertise on cloud and generative AI,” said Vanitha Venugopal, chief executive officer, iTNT Hub.