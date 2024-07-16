Bengaluru-based Namma Yatri raises Rs 92 crore funding from Google, Antler and others

BENGALURU: Moving Tech, the parent firm of community-led mobility apps Namma Yatri, Yatri Sathi, Yatri, and Mana Yatri, has raised Rs 92 crore ($11 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Blume Ventures and Antler, with participation from Google and other investors.

The new funds will be invested in tech, R&D, and product innovations to develop an integrated, fully digitised, and open public transportation system, the company said.

Moving Tech, a spin-off from Juspay, started its mobility journey in 2020 with the country's first open mobility app, Yatri, built on the BECKN/ONDC protocol. It launched Namma Yatri in Bengaluru in 2022. Namma Yatri and its family of apps are fully open-source, with open data metrics, and part of the ONDC Network.

Karthik Reddy, Partner at Blume Ventures, said, "Moving Tech is at the forefront of transforming mobility with a fresh and innovative model."

Fady Abdel-Nour and Nitin Sharma Partners at Antler, said, "Namma Yatri’s focus on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is pioneering. They are building the mobility of the future—one that is inclusive, efficient, and sustainable."

Magizhan Selvan and Shan M S, Co-founders of Moving Tech said the goal is to build empathetic products and tech that are 10x better. Moving Tech is live in 8 cities and towns, having facilitated 46 million trips, generating Rs 700 crore in driver earnings without commissions. With a user base of 7 million and 400,000 drivers, the company is growing rapidly.