Budget '25: Green projects may receive incentives

NEW DELHI: The forthcoming budget may give some tax incentives to entities engaged in environment-friendly green projects, sources told TNIE.

As per a source, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has agreed to the industry demand for such incentives given critical importance of carbon-neutral projects.

The government may also agree to industry suggestions that interest income earned by subscribers of green bonds be exempted or be subjected to a concessional rate of tax. India has set a target of reducing carbon intensity below 45% and reaching a non-fossil fuel energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030. It has set the target of fulfilling at least half of its energy requirements via renewable energy by 2030 and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 1 billion tonne by 2030. By 2070, India wants to achieve net-zero emission target.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23. The budget is likely to announce several measures to help India achieve its medium and long-term carbon emission goals.