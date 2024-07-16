India’s merchandise exports growth falls to 2.6% in June from 13.5% YoY

NEW DELHI: In view of global slowdown, the country’s merchandise exports increased only by 2.6% year-on-year in June, a significant decrease from the 13.5% growth witnessed in May, according to the commerce ministry data released on Monday.

The total value of exports in June hit a seven-month low at $35.2 billion. Meanwhile, merchandise imports in June increased by 4.9% to reach $56.18 billion. This growth was driven by a rise in imports of goods like petroleum products, electronic items, and metals, among others.

In June, the trade deficit in India decreased to $20.98 billion from a seven-month high of $22 billion in May.

However, it widened compared to $19.2 billion in June of the previous year. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal during the media briefing mentioned that if global inflation decreases and growth continues, trade will also stay strong. However, Barthwal also stressed upon the need for being cautious amid current geopolitical tensions or any new conflicts that may arise.

Barthwal expressed optimism, stating that India is on track to surpass $800 billion in total exports (goods and services) for the current fiscal year. He highlighted that quarterly figures are positive, and services exports are showing steady growth.