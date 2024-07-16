PM Modi inaugurates Indian Newspaper Society’s INS Towers in BKC, Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Indian Newspaper Society on Monday announced the inauguration of INS Towers, B-Wing, located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the towers and the event was attended by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, among other dignitaries and industry leaders.

Rakesh Sharma, President, INS urged the Prime Minister to look into the recent issue of Self Declaration Certificates as well as the issues raised with the finance minister during a recent interaction.

The PM in his speech highlighted the importance of print media industry in the country’s growth and development. In his address, PM Modi emphasised the pivotal role of the print media in disseminating news, thereby strengthening India’s media landscape. Addressing the gathering, he underscored the media’s historical role as a spokesperson for current affairs and stressed its significance in shaping the country’s future direction over the next crucial 25 years.

The PM urged the media industry to align with governmental initiatives aimed at benefiting the people of India, emphasising their non-partisan nature devoid of any political agendas or vote bank politics. He encouraged the publishers to promote tourism via inter-state promotional campaigns, by leveraging media’s outreach.

Highlighting the need for global presence, he advised the publishers to consider translating their publications into languages spoken in UN countries.