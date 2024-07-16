Sebi moots new asset class for higher risk-takers

The market regulator Sebi has proposed a new asset class, primarily meant for high risk-takers, that can bridge the gap between mutual funds and portfolio management services offering flexibility in the portfolio construction.

The Sebi consultation paper floated Tuesday proposes a minimum investment of Rs 10 lakh for this new asset class that could be allowed to invest even in derivatives for purposes other than hedging and rebalancing.

The Sebi consultation paper proposes a minimum investment of Rs 10 lakh across strategies in this asset class, and the product will be riskier than traditionally offered by mutual funds and therefore be branded differently and that all investments permissible to fund houses be available to this new asset class.

"The proposed new asset class seeks to provide investors with a regulated investment product featuring higher risk-taking capabilities and a higher ticket size, aimed at curbing proliferation of unregistered and unauthorised investment products," says the consultation paper.

The regulator has also said higher minimum investment is to deter retail investors from entering this space.