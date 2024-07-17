NITI Aayog reconstituted; 15 ministers, BJP allies part of it

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Tuesday reconstituted NITI Aayog, which has four full-time members and 15 Union ministers, including from BJP allies, as either ex-officio members or special invitees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the chairperson and economist Suman K Bery will continue to be the vice-chairperson of NITI Aayog, as per the official notification.

Scientist V K Saraswat, agricultural economist Ramesh Chand, paediatrician V K Paul and macro-economist Arvind Virmani will continue to be full-time members of the government think-tank.

Four ex-officio members will be Rajnath Singh (Defence), Amit Shah (Home), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Agriculture) and Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance).

The Prime Minister has approved revised composition of the NITI Aayog, the notification said. The special invitees in the reconstituted NITI Aayog will be Union ministers Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport and Highways), Jagat Prakash Nadda (Health), among others.