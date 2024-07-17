State-run banks woo depositors with special short-term fixed deposit schemes

MUMBAI: Banks, especially public sector ones led by the State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda among others, which have been scrambling for deposits for quite some time as their assets have been growing at much higher rates than liabilities, are on a fund-collection spree now offering higher pricing for short-term, limited period fixed deposits. The new offers vary from 360 to 666 days and are priced at a low of 7.05 percent and peaking at 7.3 percent.

Money has been moving out of bank tellers for long — in fact since the pandemic — and finding their ways into equities and mutual funds which have been offering much better returns. Banks didn’t take this flight of money out of their tellers seriously initially as credit demand was also not robust. But since the past 18 months or so credit demand has changed and have been hovering around 16 percent while the deposit accretion has 10-12 percent only.

And this has the Reserve Bank getting worried over a possible asset-liability mismatch. Recently, governor Shaktikanta Das met bank CEOs and asked them to address the gap that leads to asset-liability mismatches.

Leading banks, including State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, have launched special tenure deposit schemes, offering higher interest rates. BoB is offering higher interest rates for 399 (7.25 percent) days and 333 days (7.15 percent) under its monsoon deposit scheme offering higher.

Similarly, SBI, which commands a fifth of the system-wide liabilities, has unveiled a new term deposit scheme for 444 days (7.25 percent) and 400 days (7.1 percent).

The BoB scheme, which opened from July 15, also offers senior citizens an additional interest rate of 0.50 percent (7.75 percent for 399 days and 7.65 percent for 333 days).

Similarly, SBI is offering an interest rate of 7.25 percent per annum on a deposit of 444 days, effective from July 15 and senior citizens get an additional 0.50 percent (7.75 percent) for 444 days. The scheme is valid till March 31, 2025.