Big blow to crypto industry as WazirX falls victim to $235 million hack

BENGALURU: WazirX, which is the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, on Thursday paused INR and crypto withdrawals temporarily as it suffered a security breach. According to Web3 security firm Cyvers, $234.9 million of funds have been moved to a new address.

WazirX said it is aware that one of its multi-sig wallets has experienced a security breach. "Our team is actively investigating the incident," the crypto exchange said.

Crypto storage provider Liminal Custody in a statement said its preliminary investigations show that one of the self-custody multi-sig smart contract wallets created outside of the Liminal ecosystem has been compromised.

"We can confirm that Liminal’s platform is not breached and Liminal’s infrastructure, wallets and assets continue to remain safe. It is also pertinent to note that all WazirX wallets created on the Liminal platform continue to remain secure and protected. Meanwhile, all the malicious transactions to the attacker’s addresses have occurred from outside of the Liminal platform," the storage provider said.

Users have now questioned the safety of their funds on the exchange. This hack is a big blow to the country's crypto industry, which started showing signs of recovery only in recent times.

"Even though WazirX is our competitor in the Indian market, I am sad to know about the incident. It’s not good news for the Indian web3 ecosystem," said Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder, CoinDCX.