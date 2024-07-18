Infosys Q1 net profit rises 7% to Rs 6,368 crore, raises guidance for FY25

BENGALURU: The country's second-largest IT services company, Infosys, on Thursday beat street estimates and posted a 7% increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 6,368 crore.

In the same quarter last year, Infosys posted Rs 5,945. Its revenues in the June quarter stood at Rs 39,315 crore, up 3.6% compared to Rs 37,933 crore in the year-ago period. Its operating margin was at 21.1%, growth of 0.3% y-o-y.

The company has raised its FY25 revenue growth guidance to 3%-4% in constant currency from 1%-3%.