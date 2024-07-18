Rural demand revival pushing overall spending: RBI bulletin

MUMBAI: A revival in rural demand has been pushing the overall demand conditions in the economy, leading to a surge in economic activity in the June quarter of the current fiscal, the Reserve Bank said in its monthly bulletin.

The RBI also notes that global trade in goods and services is gaining momentum. However, consumer price inflation increased in June, crossing the sensitive 5% mark after four months, halting the overall disinflation.

“The second quarter of 2024 has begun with signs of quickening momentum in the economy,” said the July bulletin released on Thursday, noting that the revival of rural spending has turned out to be a bright spot in the evolution of demand conditions.

Global economic activity also appears to be strengthening across advanced economies and emerging market economies and global trade in goods and services is gathering momentum, it said in an article on 'state of the economy’. It further said monetary policy divergence is setting the tone for global economic developments.