Tata Power Renewable Energy, NHPC Renewable join hands for installation of rooftop solar projects

Solar power panels. Image used for representation
Solar power panels. Image used for representationPhoto | Martin Louis
PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has joined hands with state-owned NHPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NHPC-REL) for installation of rooftop solar projects on government buildings of central ministries, states, and union territories.

"This collaboration represents a major step forward in our shared vision of a sustainable and green energy future. By leveraging our combined strengths, we are confident in achieving our goal of 100 per cent solarisation by 2025," Nanda said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in this regard was signed on July 17, 2024, between Deepesh Nanda, CEO & MD of TPREL, and S P Rathour, CEO of NHPC-REL, TPREL said in a statement.

"This initiative will not only help us meet our solarisation targets but also contribute significantly to reducing the carbon footprint of government buildings," NHPC CMD R P Goyal said.

An arm of Tata Power, TPREL is a developer of renewable energy projects including solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock (RTC), peak, floating solar, and storage systems including battery storage.

It owns, operates, and maintains these projects.

