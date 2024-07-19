AB Group to enter jewellery business next week

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Aditya Birla Group is all set to enter the branded jewellery market with the launch of Novel Jewels on July 26, almost a year after it first announced its intention to foray into this consumer-facing business. This would be Birla’s second big debut into a new vertical after it entered the paint business with Birla Opus earlier in March.

Birla will now be competing in a market that has a strong presence of other conglomerates such as Tata Group-owned Tanishq and Reliance Jewels. The other big players in the organized market are Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold, Joyalukkas Jewellers and Senco Gold. In June 2023, the Group had announced its entry into the branded jewellery retail business.

Backed by an investment of Rs. 5,000 crores, this new venture is called ‘Novel Jewels’. Novel has aims to build large exclusive jewellery stores featuring in-house jewellery brands across India. In the paint business, Birla had committed an investment of Rs 10,000 at the time of launch.