Government to establish PMU to oversee BSNL’s 4G rollout

BSNL image used for representation (File photo)
Rakesh Kumar

NEW DELHI: Telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Thursday that the government is establishing a project monitoring unit (PMU) to oversee 4G rollout of state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Speaking on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress and WTSA, the minister assured that he would monitor the progress on a daily basis. “I’m not going to give you the targets today; it’s all in my head. Today, all I can commit to you is that, along with Tejas, BSNL, and C-Dot, and with all our players together, we are forming a Project Management Unit (PMU).

This PMU will not set monthly targets or weekly targets. I have mandated them to set daily targets, and those daily targets will be monitored by myself and the secretary. So, I will commit to you that, at the earliest, and when I have that project chart ready, I’ll be more than happy to share it with you,” he said.

In 2023, BSNL cleared a contract of Rs 24,500 crore to a consortium led by TCS, including C-DOT and Tejas Networks, to provide 4G equipment for 100,000 new telecom towers. The company has activated 3,500 4G base transceiver stations (BTS) and will soon launch commercial 4G services.

