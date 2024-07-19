Microsoft says it is working to fix global outage; IT ministry in touch with tech giant

The bug has affected several companies, banks, and government offices globally. Most Indian airlines have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to update passengers. Air India said its digital systems have been temporarily impacted due to the current Microsoft outage, resulting in delays. IndiGo said that systems across its network are affected by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, which has led to increased wait times at its contact centres and airports, potentially causing slower check-ins and longer queues. Major US carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines, issued ground stops on Friday morning, citing communication issues.

Meanwhile, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government is in touch with Microsoft. “MEITY is in contact with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage. The reason for this outage has been identified, and updates have been released to resolve the issue. CERT is issuing a technical advisory. NIC network is not affected,” the minister tweeted.

Blue screen errors, also known as black screen errors or STOP code errors, occur when a critical issue forces Windows to shut down or restart unexpectedly. You may see a message stating, “Windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer” or a similar notification. These errors can result from hardware or software problems.