Wipro net profit up 5 per cent to Rs 3,003 cr, company to hire 10-12k freshers this fiscal

BENGALURU: IT services major Wipro beat Street estimates and posted a 4.6% increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 3,003 crore compared to Rs 2,870 crore in the year-ago period. However, it missed revenue expectations and its consolidated revenue declined by 3.7% to Rs 21,964 crore compared to Rs 22,831 crore in the same quarter last year due to softness in certain geographies.

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said that in the first quarter, the company did not see a significant shift in the demand environment. "Clients remained cautious and discretionary spending continued to be muted," he said.

The company's large deal bookings in the first quarter stood at $1.2 billion and IT services operating margin was at 16.5%, an increase of 0.4% y-o-y.

Wipro has guided sequential revenue growth in the range of (-)1% to + 1% in constant currency terms. The company had kept the revenue guidance to (-) 1.5% to + 0.5% for the June quarter.

When asked whether Wipro is planning for any acquisition in FY25, the CEO said, "M&A (mergers and acquisitions) is something that we will constantly look out and we will do the right M&A at the right time. That's part of the strategy and we have a very solid M&A team and as an organisation we have been acquisitive and we will continue to do that."

Pallia said in the first quarter, the company also maintained positive momentum in its Capco business, achieving a sequential growth of 3.4%. The company acquired Capco, a global management and technology consultancy to the banking and financial services industry, for $1.45 billion in 2021.